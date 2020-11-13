Cristiano Ronaldo – who could be up for sale next season – could go to Old Trafford and reunite with his former club Manchester United. According to FOX America journalist Christian Martin, Manchester United is inclined to rope in the Portuguese superstar. Manchester United inclined to get the services of the 35-year old is surprising – as one felt they were looking to rope in young blood. Also Read - Juventus Planning to Sell Cristiano Ronaldo Next Summer: Report

Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 for a then-world record fee of €94m. After spending good nine seasons at Madrid, in 2018, the Portuguese star headed to Turin for €100m. Also Read - Manchester United Approach Mauricio Pochettino For Manager Role: Report

At Turin, in 94 games, he has found the back of the net on 71 occasions and has helped the club win major titles. Also Read - Champions League: Manchester United Trolled on Twitter For Shoddy Defending After 1-2 Defeat Against Istanbul Basaksehir

It is believed that Juventus’ revenue has taken a hit due to the ongoing pandemic and that is the reason why the Italian giants have decided to release Portugal forward.

Speculations of a transfer peaked when Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon in the pre-quarterfinal. But, then the rumours did not gain steam after Ronaldo quashed them by deciding to continue at Turin.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 when last with the Portugal squad, going on to miss the 3-0 victory over Sweden.

Recently, he was part of the Portugal national side that thrashed Andorra 7-0 in a friendly on Wednesday. Ronaldo -who is carrying a niggle – came on a substitute to net his 102nd goal for Portugal in the 85th minute. He now has 102 international goals and is second in the all-time list of highest goal-scorers.

The Portugal forward now needs seven more goals to equal the world record for most international goals held by former Iran striker Ali Daei.