Turin: Fans at Turin would breathe a sigh of relief as there are ‘no signs’ of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus anytime soon. On Wednesday, club director Pavel Nedved confirmed that Ronaldo is on a holiday and is expected to join the club at Turin.Also Read - UEFA Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo in EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament; 5 Italians And 3 English Players Included

“Cristiano is on holiday. We have no signal from his entourage that he wants to leave. We’re waiting for him and he will return around July 25 as scheduled,” Nedved said at the unveiling of the calendar for the 2021-2022 season. Also Read - VIDEO: Gareth Southgate Consoles Tearful Bukayo Saka After Penalty Miss During Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final at Wembley

With a year in his contract left, speculations have been rife that the 36-year-old may go elsewhere after the club’s early exit in the Champions League. But, the new development suggests that is not the case and the icon is happy at Turin. Also Read - VIDEO: English Players Slammed For Taking Off Their Silver Medal After Loss in EURO 2020 Final at Wembley vs Italy

The Turin-based club open next season at Udinese with Massimilano Allegri fired up as he returns as coach two years after being sacked despite winning five consecutive league titles with the Turin club.

“There was a certain routine with (Allegri) for five years,” said Nedved. “Then he went for two years to take a little holiday but now he’s back with great motivation.”

Ronaldo was recently on national duty for Portugal in the recently concluded EURO 2020. The prolific striker showed no signs of aging as he scored five goals and was the leading scorer of the tournament. Despite Ronaldo’s form, Portugal was could not make the quarter-final of the tournament as they lost to Belgium in the last 16 stages.

Ronaldo scored a couple of brace in the tournament against Hungary and then against a formidable French side.