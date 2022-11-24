Cristiano Ronaldo TROLLED After Controversial Penalty vs Ghana; Fans Call Him CHEAT | VIRAL TWEETS

FIFA World Cup: The goal by Ronaldo is creating all the noise as fans claim the Portuguese captain was faking the foul and fell inside the box on purpose.

Qatar: Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke the deadlock in the 64th minute during a Group H match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The goal by Ronaldo is creating all the noise as fans claim the Portuguese captain was faking the foul and fell inside the box on purpose. The fans are now reacting to the goal versus Ghana. Here is what one of the Twitter users wrote: “Plastic football supporters who can’t identify a diver & a cheat, suck him up to him for ratings! Not good for football all his diving, but I suppose not as bad as Fernandes feigning broken bones every time he’s tackled! Great achievement, just wish he’d stop cheating!”

Plastic football supporters who can’t identify a diver & a cheat, suck him up to him for ratings! Not good for football all his diving, but I suppose not as bad as Fernandes feigning broken bones every time he’s tackled! Great achievement, just wish he’d stop cheating! — Jazzer (Mark) (@jazzpool21) November 24, 2022