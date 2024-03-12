Home

Cristiano Ronaldo TROLLED For Missing Open Chance For Al Nassr During Asian Champions League | WATCH VIDEO

The incident took place in the 60th-minute of the game when Ronaldo missed one of the easiest goal-scoring chances of his life.

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best footballer in the world, if not the best. Ronaldo is a gun striker and it is very rare to see him miss an open chance, but it happened on Monday night in Riyadh during an Asian Champions League game versus Al Ain of the UAE. The incident took place in the 60th-minute of the game when Ronaldo missed one of the easiest goal-scoring chances of his life. At that time, the scores were locked 2-2.

A shot by right full back Ali Ljami was saved by the keeper but then Al Ain’s could not gather it cleanly and that gave Ronaldo a chance to score and provide Al Nassr the lead, but the Portuguese icon missed.

Here is the clip of Ronaldo’s miss.

⚽️🇸🇦 Cristiano Ronaldo missed open chance to score for Al Nassr in AFC Quarterfinal !! pic.twitter.com/E0kqQOlZ4n#CristianoRonaldo #AlNassr — GoalWicket (@GemsOfCricKick) March 12, 2024

With 18 minutes of normal time remaining, former Manchester United defender Alex Telles scored for Al-Nassr to force the game into extra time.

Al-Ain restored its lead through Sultan Al Shamsi, but with 118 minutes on the clock, Ronaldo scored from the spot to level the tie 4-4 on aggregate. In the shootout, Ronaldo found the net while Marcelo Brozovic, Telles and Otavio all failed.

Al-Ain will face more Saudi Arabian opposition in the last four. Four-time champion Al-Hilal carries a 2-0 lead against two-time champ Al-Ittihad into their quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday.

In the eastern zone, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Ulsan HD meet on Tuesday. The South Koreans teams are 1-1 after the first leg. Yokohama F.Marinios of Japan has a 2-1 advantage over China’s Shandong Taishan in the other quarter.

(With agency inputs)

