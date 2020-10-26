Ronaldo – who was on national duty – flew back to Turin in a private air ambulance after testing positive for the virus and has since remained in self-isolation. He has also been training alone and has posted videos of the same as well.

Speaking to Rai Tre, the sports minister revealed that the player did not respect the protocol. Adding further, he said that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating to check whether the 35-year-old followed the guidelines.

When the news that he had breached the COVID protocols, he took to social media and rubbished the claims.

🚨 According to Corriere Torino, Juventus have told UEFA that Cristiano has no symptoms of Coronavirus. A negative swab 24 hours before the match will be enough for him to play against Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/cBDc19eC7M — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) October 22, 2020

This could come as a massive setback for the Turin side as Ronaldo is one of their key players. After Juventus were knocked out early in the UCL last season, they would have liked to have made up for it this season, and for that to happen, Ronaldo has to play a pivotal role.

It is believed according to reports that Ronaldo – who recently got engaged – has no symptoms of COVID.