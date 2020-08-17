Amid speculations that star Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to move out of Turin after the Champions League exit, the 35-year-old has snubbed all the rumour as he expressed his desire for the club to get Tottenham striker Raul Jimenez during the upcoming summer transfer window. Also Read - Juventus Transfer News: ‘Paulo Dybala And Cristiano Ronaldo Won’t Move’ After Champions League Exit

According to Gazetta dello Sport, the former Red Devils man has urged the Tottenham striker to choose Juventus over Manchester United. Also Read - Sevilla vs Man United: Spanish Club Wins 2-1 to Enter Europa League Final

Reports suggest that the Mexican striker is on his way to sign up with Manchester United, but with Ronaldo urging the striker, he could contemplate a change of heart.

This season, the 29-year-old has found the net on 26 occasions in 53 appearances. He was brought on board by Tottenham during last year’s summer window for £32 from Benfica.

Earlier last week, Ronaldo’s camp had quashed the rumour of him going to Barcelona after Spanish journalist Guillem Balague said that Ronaldo has been offered to every club, which includes Barcelona.

The 35-year-old has been in top form scoring 37 goals in 46 games this season, he also scored a brace in the second leg Champions League fixture against Lyon, but Juve lost on basis of away goals. Ronaldo had scored a brace and Juventus had won the match 2-1, but the away goal hit them hard as they were knocked out of the tournament. Following the loss, Andrea Pirlo was brought in as the new manager.

The initial reports had suggested that Ronaldo’s manager Jorge Mendis would be talking to Paris Saint-Germain boss during the end of the Champions League.