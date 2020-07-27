Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are easily the best footballers of our generation and hence there is going to be a lot of debate among fans. That is exactly what happened after Ronaldo missed a penalty against Sampdoria on Sunday night. Despite scoring a goal, Messi fans slammed Ronaldo for missing the penalty as they said that the Barcelona star never misses. Also Read - Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi Score as Premier League Champions Win 3-1

As expected, the comments were distasteful as Messi loyalists could not come to terms with the fact that Ronaldo had helped his side win another title. Juventus went onto win their ninth straight Serie A title when the blanked Sampdoria 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium, taking a seven-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan with two games still to be played.

Ronaldo scored 31 goals this season in Juventus' victorious run and missed just one.

Here is how Messi fans reacted:

51 goals in all competitions and 2 trophies with the CL still to be continued. Robbed from the golden ball by a guy who scored 14 penalties and robbed from the balon d’or because his name isn’t Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. The world is cruel. pic.twitter.com/2bDCjkCQ2y — (@ercifcb) July 26, 2020

There’s nothing wrong with Immobile scoring a penalty or Messi scoring a penalty. But Ronaldo does same and they start barking. Your goat would have an international trophy if he scored his penalty for Argentina. — Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) July 20, 2020

I am an honest fan so I must admit that my idol relies on penalties more than Messi He has only 27 non penalty hat-tricks when Messi has 41 in 143 less games pic.twitter.com/95SRRi5cPd — Ronaldo Fan (@Prime_CR7) July 26, 2020

Ronaldo penalty convension rate this season: 86% Messi penalty convension rate this season: 100% Some is called a Penalty Bottler, and the other is Goat at it. pic.twitter.com/hY7t0Z0zWr — (@LFCrezz) July 26, 2020

I have a joke about Ronaldo but I’m afraid there might be a penalty… https://t.co/AmstchSq5I — RichArch (@Rich_Arch5) July 25, 2020

Messi has contributed directly to 12 of Barca’s 20 goals vs top 10 sides this season (60%). Only 2 were penalties (17%). Ronaldo has contributed to 16 of Juve’s 30 goals vs t10 sides (53%) of which 8 were penalties (50%). Guess who’s impacted more vs teams in top 10 pic.twitter.com/GMUyiUobrd — Dante (@FCBDante) July 23, 2020