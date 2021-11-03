Atleti Azzurri: The Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) debate is back after the Manchester United star netted a brace in a crucial Group F Champions League game on Tuesday against Atalanta. Both the goals were scored in injury time when the Red Devils were trailing. Manchester United managed to escape with a 2-2, thanks to genius Ronaldo.Also Read - Rio Ferdinand to Gary Linekar; How Twitterverse Hailed Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo For His Brace vs Atalanta in UCL Game

After the game, Twitterverse was flooded with fans hailing Ronaldo and it was also seen that the Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate also started as fans were comparing the two legends of the game.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

I’m a big Lionel Messi fan. But Cristiano Ronaldo makes you rethink this Messi choice every time. Ronaldo is a proper baller who doesn’t know when to quit. Top level football always! No relenting. GOAT? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vGCNlQsUyC — Bachelor (@Bachel_) November 2, 2021

Lionel Messi might be the GOAT but trust me,Cristiano Ronaldo is far from finish pic.twitter.com/EWLrQiwLUl — Trig (@Kharlerh) November 2, 2021

Lionel Messi contributes to his team defensively less than Cristiano Ronaldo

Most Complete player of all time Goat — =… (@MessiRonaldo75) November 3, 2021

We shouldn’t argue about lionel messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

We should enjoy what time they have left as footballers until the day they retire every 1 has got an opinion on who is better but it’s not worth the argument in my opinion so just enjoy what the 2 goats are doing — Sean Osullivan (@SeanOSullivan77) November 3, 2021

This man said he is not doing again cos he said Cristiano #Ronaldo is the GOAT and I disagree, calling Lionel Messi the greatest of all times To make things worse, he says he prefers #OleStay rather than I stay — Dr Toolz (@toolzbeib) November 2, 2021

Not fully satisfied with the result, Ronaldo admitted that Manchester United need to improve and it will take time.

Ronaldo has also scored 42 goals in 2021 and looks good for more. He already has 139 Champions League goals to his name.

Despite the draw, United still holds onto their top spot in the points table in Group F with seven points.