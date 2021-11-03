Atleti Azzurri: The Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) debate is back after the Manchester United star netted a brace in a crucial Group F Champions League game on Tuesday against Atalanta. Both the goals were scored in injury time when the Red Devils were trailing. Manchester United managed to escape with a 2-2, thanks to genius Ronaldo.Also Read - Rio Ferdinand to Gary Linekar; How Twitterverse Hailed Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo For His Brace vs Atalanta in UCL Game
After the game, Twitterverse was flooded with fans hailing Ronaldo and it was also seen that the Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate also started as fans were comparing the two legends of the game. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Manchester United Settle For Draw vs Atalanta in UCL Clash
Here is how Twitter reacted: Also Read - Manchester United vs Atalanta Live Streaming Champions League in India: When And Where to Watch MUN vs ATN Live Stream UCL Match Online and on TV
Not fully satisfied with the result, Ronaldo admitted that Manchester United need to improve and it will take time.
Ronaldo has also scored 42 goals in 2021 and looks good for more. He already has 139 Champions League goals to his name.
Despite the draw, United still holds onto their top spot in the points table in Group F with seven points.