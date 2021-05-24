Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best footballers to have ever played the game. With both superstars enjoying a global fanbase, the question always is – who is better? It is often seen that when Messi wins an award or scores goals, his fans are taking on the Ronaldo fans and vice-versa. On Sunday night, the Messi versus Ronaldo debate was back after the Juventus star finished the Seria A season as the leading goal-scorer. Also Read - With Juventus' Champions League Spot at Stake, Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction as Napoli Scores a Goal Against Verona is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

The 36-year old Portuguese striker finished the 2020-21 campaign as Serie A's top scorer and became the only player to achieve the feat in the Premier League, La Liga, and Italy's top-flight – something Messi has not achieved as he has played for one club, Barcelona, all his life.

Renowned journalist Piers Morgan, who has known the two stars and covered them for a long time, took to Twitter and weighed in the GOAT debate.

Hailing Messi as a genius, Morgan said Ronaldo is a GOAT because he has done well in three leagues, unlike the Barcelona captain.

Morgan Tweeted: “Messi’s a genius but he’s never challenged himself in different leagues like Ronaldo.”

Messi’s a genius but he’s never challenged himself in different leagues like Ronaldo. That’s why @Cristiano is the 🐐 https://t.co/2ullhbix6j — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Juventus finished fourth with a convincing 4-1 win over Bologna in Serie A clash on Sunday to seal a Champions League berth for themselves. There has been much speculation over the future of Messi and Ronaldo.

At the moment, it seems like Messi will continue at Camp Nou, while Ronaldo stays at Turin.