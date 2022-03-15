New Delhi: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the biggest modern football debates. While both the stars enjoy a massive fanbase, it is difficult to pick one as they have taken the game to an all-new level and continue to deliver. Ex-West Ham star Paolo Di Canio is the latest to dive into the debate. Canio has given quite a brutal verdict.Also Read - Lionel Messi, Neymar Get Booed by PSG Fans Despite Win in Ligue 1, Watch VIRAL Video

As per Di Canio, Messi is an alien with no feeling and that is not the case with Ronaldo. Di Canio cited the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Bordeuax where Messi was being booed despite the win. Di Canio points out how Messi merely scratched his head and walked off the pitch, emotionless. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo 807 Goals: Top 5 Memorable Goals of His Career- WATCH

“Messi left the pitch scratching his head and emotionless. I prefer Cristiano Ronaldo. Do you want me to be on the bench against Manchester City? So I go to Portugal, then I come back and score a hat trick,” Di Canio told while speaking on Sky Italia. Also Read - EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks All-Time Goal Scoring Record as Manchester United Beat Tottenham 3-2

He added: “I’d rather a human with a soul than an alien without emotions. Messi showed the limitations of his personality. Of course it can be whistled. Thousands of supporters were waiting for him, dreaming of him, but his behavior has not been correct.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Ronaldo may leave Manchester United. It would be a big move if that happens as he had recently teammed up with the Red Devils.