Paris: It is not easy to pick one from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Both are modern legends of the game and probably the best ever to have played the game. Ronaldo and Messi have a massive fanbase and that is expected considering their stature. While Messi has won more Ballon D'Or titles, Ronaldo has an edge over the Argentinian. Ronaldo has won an extra 'The Best FIFA Men's Player' award and UEFA Player of the Year award.

It is truly difficult to pick one. But another stalwart of the game, Robert Lewandowski, did not pick one player but highlighted the difference between the two. Lewandowski lauded Ronaldo for the immense hardwork that he puts in, while admitting that he reckons Messi makes everything look easy. "I respect Cristiano Ronaldo's hard work," Lewandowski told Sport Bild. "For Messi, everything looks easy. I think Cristiano had to work harder for his success."

Earlier in the year when Messi bagged the coveted Ballon D'Or, he hailed Lewandowski in his acceptance speech. "I'd like to mention Robert, it's been a real honour to compete with him. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d'Or, you deserved it." Messi said on stage after receiving his 7th Ballon d'Or.

After Messi’s heartwarming gesture, Lewandowski said while speaking to a Polish outlet. “I’m not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award. I would like it (Messi’s 2021 Ballon d’Or statement) to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words,” he told Kanale Sportowym.