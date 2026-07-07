Cristiano Ronaldo walks away after Portugal’s exit from FIFA World Cup 2026: Check goals, records and numbers of star striker

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo played his 27th and last match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 loss to Spain in Dallas on Monday.

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Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match vs Spain. (Photo: IANS)

Spain vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo played his 27th and final game in the World Cup as his side lost 1-0 in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match to Spain in Dallas on Monday. Ronaldo confirmed that this was his final appearance in the World Cup at 41 years of age.

Ronaldo’s 27 matches are only second behind his long-term rival and Argentina legend Lionel Messi, who has 30 matches to his name at 39 years of age. The former Real Madrid striker hit 11 goals in 27 matches in the World Cup – including a brace in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stages.

He scored his first-ever World Cup knock-out goal, converting a penalty against Croatia in the Round of 32 match against Croatia. “I’m fine, sad to leave the World Cup this way. But, as I said yesterday in the press conference, I gave my best and I leave with a clear conscience,” he told SportTV after the game.

“That’s the life of a football player. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose and we need to keep going. The truth is that it was my last World Cup, and now I will have time with my family so as not to make decisions in the heat of the moment,” he added.

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The 41-year-old striker made his debut in FIFA World Cup at Germany 2006, scoring his maiden tournament goal against Iran, and helping Portugal reach their first semi-final in 40 years. He went on to play and score at least one goal, at South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

“I will get up tomorrow with a clear conscience. I won three titles for Portugal (one European Championship and two UEFA Nations Leagues). Before Cristiano, Portugal had never won any titles. Therefore, I leave with a clear conscience. I gave my best. Tomorrow will be a new day, and life goes on,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying in the FIFA mixed zone after the loss to Spain.

Here are some of the top record of Cristiano Ronaldo…

Ronaldo has played in an extraordinary six FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) and six UEFA European Championships (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024) a record matched by no other player. He has also featured in two UEFA Nations League Finals (2019, 2025) and the 2017 Confederations Cup, scoring in every major tournament except Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international stats till FIFA World Cup 2026 match vs Spain

Appearances: 233 | Goals: 146 — both all-time world records

Hat-tricks: 10, including two 4-goal games

Wins as Portugal player: 141 – Most of any player in international history

Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA World Cup

6 editions played, 11 Goals — Portugal’s all-time top scorer, ahead of Eusébio (9)

First Player to score in six different World Cups

First player to feature in a World Cup knockout match at 41+

Best result: Quarterfinals (2022)

Second most appearance in FIFA World Cup (25), first Lionel Messi (27)

Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA European Championship

6 editions played, 14 goals; All-time top scorer at Euro finals

Champion: Euro 2016, lifted as captain; Portugal’s first major title in their football history

Named Team of the Tournament three times (2004, 2012, 2020); Golden Boot at Euro 2020

41 goals in Euro qualifying – A competition record

Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA Nations League

Champion in 2019 and 2025, both as captain

15 goals across both campaigns; top scorer in both winning runs (8 goals in 9 games in 2025)

Scored the first-ever goal in a Nations League Finals match (2019, vs Switzerland)

Cristiano Ronaldo trophies lifted as captain