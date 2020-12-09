Juventus manager Andre Pirlo made a huge revelation about star striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the Turin-side blanked Barcelona 3-0 at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Pirlo admitted that the Portuguese winger was extremely motivated to take on Lionel Messi. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals he Always Got on Well With Lionel Messi, Thrashes Rivalry Claims

In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Pirlo said: "Ronaldo was very motivated to put in a good performance here against his eternal rival, so when you're that motivated, it becomes simple."

Despite the win, Pirlo warned the side of lack of motivation after the big win and asserted that the side should not lose focus of the real target.

“There are many games in a season and it’s easier to get fired up for fixtures like this, but we mustn’t lose sight of the real target, which is Serie A, so we have to be this concentrated and committed there too,” Pirlo added.

Ronaldo scored a brace during the historic win and both the goals came off penalties. After the game, the 35-year old said that he has never seen Messi as a rival and admitted that the two share a good relationship.

“I never saw Messi as a rival. He tries to do the best for his team, like me. We have always had a very good relationship. Football sought a rivalry between us,” said Ronaldo after the game.

With the win, Juventus also became the first Italian side to score three away goals against the Spanish giants in the Champions League.

With the win, Juventus – who have already qualified for the Round of 16 – go top of the table in Group G, edging Barcelona.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Chevrolet is inclined to finance Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United. There is no confirmation on this as yet from the player or the club.