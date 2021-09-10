New Delhi: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut for the club on Saturday in the clash against Newcastle United. Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United this summer after parting ways with Italian giants Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or enjoyed tremendous during his first stint with the Red Devils from 2003-2009.Also Read - Azerbaijan vs Portugal Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch AZJ vs POR Live Stream Football Match, TV Telecast in India

Solskjaer, who also played with Ronaldo during the Portuguese first stint with the club, said that Ronaldo will definitely be on the pitch at some point, however, he didn't confirm whether he will start or not.

"He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, played with the national team and had a good week with us, he'll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure," Solskjaer said in the press conference.

Solskjaer also opened up on how he is going to manage 36-year-old Ronaldo and said it’s his job to get the best out of him.

“He knows that I’ve got to make the decisions when to play him, when not to play him. Any player wants to play as much as possible, of course they do.

“It’s my job to manage him and get the best out of him. I want to see the best out of him and, of course, that comes with communication with him. He doesn’t need me to tell him what to do. He’s always had the determination and desire to be the best and he still has,” Solskjaer added.

The Manchester United manager also provided updates on other players fitness and availability.

“They’re all training. Dean [Henderson] has not got the after-effect (of Covid) and tiredness anymore, that’s very positive. Telles is not 100 per cent yet, he’ll still be a few weeks and Scott [McTominay] has recovered very quickly from the operation,” he said.

“If he’s going to play or not, I’m not sure, but probably not, depending on who we’ve got available and who we can use. Jadon’s come back in with a minor knock but he has trained the last couple of days and is determined to be fit and he’s available so that’s a positive.”

Solskjaer further said that English stars Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will be available for selection despite playing late at Wednesday night.

“Cristiano’s trained all week so he’s available. The internationals, we didn’t get anyone injured, Luke [Shaw], Harry [Maguire] and Victor [Lindelof], played late on Wednesday night so they’ve not had a lot of recovery but they will be available, I think,” he said.