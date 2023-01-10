Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Get 200 Million Euros Extra For Promoting Saudi Arabia’s 2030 FIFA World Cup Bid- Report

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Get 200 Million Euros Extra For Promoting Saudi Arabia’s 2030 FIFA World Cup Bid- Report

At CR7's new club, Al Nassr-- the Portuguese international will be earning INR 1800 crores per year and a total of INR 4200 crores in 5 years

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Get 200 Million Euros Extra For Promoting Saudi Arabia's 2030 FIFA World Cup Bid- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo will be earning 200 million euros extra in Saudi Arabia for promoting the Asian country’s joint 2030 FIFA World Cup bid as per a latest report by AFP.

“Ronaldo will be paid more than 200 million euros ($214 million) for the deal,” the source told to AFP.

Only 3 Asian nations have hosted the biggest sporting mega event. South Korea and Japan did it in 2002 and Qatar hosted successfully in 2022.

“He will be an ambassador for the Saudi World Cup 2030 bid for another 200 million”, the source added.

‘The deal was backed by senior royals who support Al Nassr, including Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — widely known as “MBS”, the source further added.

At CR7’s new club, Al Nassr– the Portuguese international will be earning INR 1800 crores per year and a total of INR 4200 crores in 5 years. If Ronaldo becomes Saudi Arabia’s ambassador for the World Cup, then he will earn a whooping 6000 crores.

The former Manchester United man is still yet to make his debut for his new club. His debut has been delayed due to the ongoing ban he received for smashing an Everton fan’s phone during his time with the Red Devils. He has already missed one match against Al-Ta’ee and now he will miss Saturday’s fixture against Al-Shabab. He will be eligible for selection against Ettifaq on 22nd January.

Al-Nassr are currently at the top of the Saudi League with 29 points in 12 matches, 3 points clear of second-placed Al-Shabab. Their rivals Al-Hilal are 4 points behind and are currently placed 5th.