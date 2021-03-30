Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s misconduct against Serbia when he was denied a last-minute goal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, there have been speculations that he may not wear the captain’s armband in Portugal’s next fixture against Luxembourg. Portugal coach Fernando Santos put all speculations to hours ahead of the clash as he said that Ronaldo will ‘remain’ Portugal captain forever. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Denied Last-Minute Goal as Serbia Hold Portugal 2-2 in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

"Yes, he will keep the armband. Forever. Cristiano is a national example. If he had offended the manager, his team-mates or the federation in a thoughtless attitude, then we would have to address the situation. But nothing like that happened," Santos said while addressing reporters.

Calling Ronaldo's throwing off his armband as a 'moment of huge frustration', Santos said that there is no questioning his intent and eagerness to win.

“It was a moment of huge frustration. And we are talking about a player who is unbeatable when it comes to his eagerness to win.

After what transpired, match official Danny Makkelie admitted that he made the wrong decision and had apologized to the Portugal coach and the team.

“As per FIFA’s policies, all I can say is that I apologised to the national coach, Fernando Santos, and to the Portuguese team for what happened,” he had said.

Portugal lock horns with Luxembourg on Wednesday in a Group A game at the Josy Barthel stadium. Portugal has played two games and won one while settling for a draw in the other. On the other hand, Luxembourg – who are placed at the third spot in Group A behind their opposition – have played one and won that.

Rumours are also rife about Ronaldo’s future at Juventus following their shock exit at the Champions League.