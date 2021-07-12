London: Portugal could not advance to the quarter-final of the EURO 2020 Championship despite Cristiano Ronaldo being in top form. Portugal lost 1-0 to Belgium, yet Ronaldo bagged his maiden European championship, Golden Boot after Italy edged England 3-2 on penalties in the summit clash at Wembley on Sunday.Also Read - WATCH: David Beckham-Tom Cruise Fist Bump After Luke Shaw's Goal vs Italy in EURO 2020 Final at Wembley, Video Goes Viral

Ronaldo got Portugal’s EURO 2020 campaign off to a flier as he scored a brace against Hungary in their tournament opener. The Portuguese captain scored another brace against France in a game that ended in a draw. Ronaldo was equal on goals with Patrik Schick who also scored five goals but could not provide any assists. Harry Kane’s goal came in penalties against Italy otherwise he could have won the Golden Boot race. He was placed third on the list. Also Read - WATCH: English Fans Attack Italians, Racially Abuse Them, Insult Flag After EURO 2020 Final at Wembley; Video Goes Viral

Despite Portugal’s exit from the tournament, Ronaldo, with 14 goals to his name became the all-time leading scorer at the EUROS. He also equalled Iran’s Ali Daei as the top scorer in international football. Also Read - Italy vs England Match Highlights Updates EURO 2020 Final: Bonucci, Donnarumma Shine as Italy Beat England on Penalties to Lift Euro Cup

Meanwhile, England who took the lead in the second minute of the match failed to hit the last penalty shot as Italy held the nerves and clinch their Second EURO Cup.

The Euro football carnival is over as Italy who kickstarted the tournament with a win over Turkey turned out to be the champions of the current edition. They had an amazing journey throughout the tournament and all the credit goes to Roberto Mancini who rejuvenated this team and convert them into a fierce side.