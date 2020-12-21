Cristiano Ronaldo has won the prestigious Golden Foot 2020 award on Sunday night in Monaco for his outstanding performance over the previous season. He netted the ball on 44 occasions in 44 games and helped Juventus top Group G in the ongoing UEFA Champions League. Also Read - Not CR7 or Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal's Favourite Footballer is Brazil Legend Ronaldo

Despite missing out on the coveted FIFA The Best Award to Bayern Munich icon Robert Lewandowski last week, Ronaldo picked up the Golden Foot 2020 award – something that is missing from arch-rival Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet.

The Golden Foot award is an international football award, given to players who stand out for their athletic achievements and for their personality. The award is only given to active players of at least 28 years of age, and can only be won once.

Ronaldo took to Twitter after the awards function and thanked his fans for all their support.

His tweet read, “I am honored to win the @goldenfootofficial and to be immortalised on the Champion Promenade in Monaco, together with some of the greatest football legends of all time! I am truly humbled and want to thank the fans all over the world for having voted for me #goldenfoot2020.”

Recently, Ronaldo scored a brace against Parma to equal Omar Sivori, the last player to score as many Serie A goals in a calendar year in 1961.

Earlier, he scored a brace against Barcelona at Camp Nou where he locked horns with Messi after a gap of two years. Messi has not been at his best, scoring 26 goals across competitions.