Cristiano Ronaldo has been in top form this season scoring goals in Serie A. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has added another feather to his cap by winning the Serie A Best Striker award after a season in which he finished top scorer with 29 goals in 33 appearances for fourth-placed Juventus. While he won the prestigious award by a distance, Belgium star Romelu Lukaku finished second-best as he scored 24 goals. Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic finished third in the coveted list with 15 goals to his name. Also Read - Sergio Aguero Expresses Desire to Play With Lionel Messi at Barcelona

While Ronaldo won the MVP for being the best striker, Lukaku won the award for his overall show. Apart from the 24 goals he scored, he also has 11 assists to his name. Meanwhile, Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella bagged the award for being the best midfielder. Atalanta’s Cristian Romero was awarded the best defender for the season, while AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma was named the best goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, apart from the 29 goals scored by Ronaldo in Serie A, he also scored seven more times for the Old Lady across competitions. However, Juventus did lift the Coppa Italia Cup, an achievement that saw Ronaldo become the first man to win all domestic trophies in England, Spain, and Italy.

Yet, following a heartbreaking exit from the Champions League, there were massive speculations that the Portuguese icon may contemplate leaving Turin. His mother had said that she wants him to return to Portugal and play for Sporting CP.

It would be interesting to see what happens to Ronaldo in the near future.