Cristiano Ronaldo wished his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in the most romantic manner ever on Wednesday on Instagram. The Juventus star took to Instagram and shared a picture – featuring the couple. Ronaldo captioned the picture as “Felicidades ao amor da minha vida”, which means, “Cheers to the love of my life.” Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Out Of Juventus Squad For Coppa Italia Match Versus SPAL

Time and again Ronaldo has credited Georgina for his success. Not long back, Ronaldo showed the G sign while celebrating a goal against Udinese as a tribute to his partner.

The couple first met in 2015 in a store in Madrid and ever since their love story started. Georgina is often seen at football stadiums rooting for Ronaldo. The couple also goes on holidays with the kids and share exotic pictures from the vacation.

Last September, speculations were rife that Ronaldo and Georgina had got engaged. The rumours were sparked after Georgina posed with a sparkling ring on her finger.

Meanwhile, Juventus will lock horns against SPAL in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia after a blistering victory against Genoa in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Ronaldo has not been in the best of form and that has speculations rife about his availability for the Wednesday game against SPAL. Not much is known about his fitness. Ronaldo is a crucial member in Andrea Pirlo’s scheme of things and he has pointed that out time and again.

A victory for the Turin side will set up a semi-final clash with Inter, who knocked out rivals Milan in a feisty derby at San Siro on Tuesday.