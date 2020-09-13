Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to girlfriend Georgina Rodrigues during their visit to the picturesque French Riviera. Ronaldo’s ‘£615k engagement ring’ for Georgina has made her the most expensive WAG ever. She took to Instagram to flaunt the expensive diamond ring. Also Read - Lionel Messi Ridiculous Behaviour Upsets Ansu Fati at Barcelona: Reports

If one converts it in rupees, it comes up to be Rs 5.7 crore.

Georgina has been spotted rooting for Ronaldo at football venues as well.

According to GamblingDeals, who compiled a list of the most expensive engagement rings in football, England keeper Jordan Pickford was second on £500,000 for wife Megan Davison.

Ashley Cole’s £275,000 ring for ex-wife Cheryl ranked third.

At number 10 was English soccer captain Harry Kane, with £180,000 for wife Katie Goodland, according to jeweler Roseanna Croft.

The list also features former English defender Rio Ferdinand and wife Kate Wright at the fourth spot tied with Hohn and Toni Terry.

Meanwhile, Juventus suffered and early exit in the Champions League pre-quarters against Lyon and that sparked rumours of Cristiano looking to leave Turin for a better club. But all that news was wiped under the carpet by his camp insiders.

In between, reports also claimed that Ronaldo’s manager would be speaking to the PSG owners during the end of the Champions League about a possible move. Now, Ronaldo has clarified that he is absolutely happy at Juventus and there are no plans of a move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ronaldo was lately seen play against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League where he scored his 100th international goal, becoming only the second player in the history of the game to do so.