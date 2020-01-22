Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace on Monday against Parma which helped the table-toppers strengthen their hold in Serie A by winning the match 2-1. But, Ronaldo didn’t just make news for netting the two goals, but also for accidentally kissing Paulo Dybala after scoring the second goal in the 53rd-minute of the match. It was Dybala’s assist which Ronaldo converted.

A high-spirited Ronaldo could not keep a lid over his emotions and kissed Dybala which turned out to be awkward as netizens reacted hilariously.

Here is the video of the accidental kiss:

Here is how netizens reacted:

When you see your ex having fun pic.twitter.com/nK0HClC4qb — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 20, 2020

Ronaldo needs to exit the closet ffs pic.twitter.com/8nwdSxEMG5 — 25 [MellowSaviour] 🎽 (@25TheLiquor) January 20, 2020

Ronaldo looked like he wanted to kiss dybala — Kubakurungi Stephen (@kubakurungiS) January 20, 2020

Bros, did you Intentionally kissed Dybala or you Mistakenly kissed him🤔 Just a question Sir. — 🇳🇬Lionel Andres Messi🇳🇬 (@Umeh447) January 21, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally kissed Paulo Dybala after second goal Juventus 2 – 1 Parma pic.twitter.com/VT90bLusGE — M (@Fernand57517189) January 21, 2020

For anyone who has just seen this, Ronaldo wants to kiss Dybala’s cheek but at the same time Dybala turns towards Ronaldo and becomes a moment like that and Ronaldo looks a little confused 😂 — Ejaa (@muharrirrezaef) January 20, 2020

Juventus has won its last 5 matches and has opened up a four-point lead over Inter Milan. Ronaldo has found the back of the net six times in three matches in 2020.

Juventus is at number one in the points table with 51 points and they are followed by Inter Milan who has 47 points. Lazio stands at number three with 45 points.