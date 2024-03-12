Home

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Out of Asian Champions League Via Penalty Shootout

Cristiano Ronaldo the only player of Al Nassr’s four penalty takers to score as they lost 3-1.

Riyadh: It was a massive heartbreak for Cristiano Ronaldo and his fans as Al Nassr were knocked out of the ongoing Asian Champions League quarter-final on Monday. Al Ain of the UAE won the game via penalties. It was disappointing to see Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic and Otavio fail to convert their penalties in the shootout, with Cristiano Ronaldo the only player of Al Nassr’s four penalty takers to score as they lost 3-1. Ronaldo scored a penalty with just two minutes remaining in extra time, after Abdulrahman Abdullah Ghareeb and Telles had both scored, along with an own goal from Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa.

Soufiane Rahimi, the only goal-scorer from the first leg, was much more clinical on Monday. The Moroccan scored twice in the first half to give one-time champion Al-Ain a 3-0 advantage overall.

Just before the break, however, Abdulrahman Ghareeb pulled one back for Al-Nassr, and just after, an own goal from Eisa made it 2-2 on the night.

With 18 minutes of normal time remaining, former Manchester United defender Alex Telles scored for Al-Nassr to force the game into extra time.

Al-Ain restored its lead through Sultan Al Shamsi, but with 118 minutes on the clock, Ronaldo scored from the spot to level the tie 4-4 on aggregate. In the shootout, Ronaldo found the net while Marcelo Brozovic, Telles and Otavio all failed.

Al-Ain will face more Saudi Arabian opposition in the last four. Four-time champion Al-Hilal carries a 2-0 lead against two-time champ Al-Ittihad into their quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday.

In the eastern zone, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Ulsan HD meet on Tuesday. The South Koreans teams are 1-1 after the first leg. Yokohama F.Marinios of Japan has a 2-1 advantage over China’s Shandong Taishan in the other quarter.

(With agency inputs)

