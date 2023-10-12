Ronaldo’s Biggest Fan IShowSpeed Arrives In India To Support Kohli In ODI WC 2023 | Watch VIDEO

Home

Speed is one of the biggest livestreamers on Youtube. His sense of humor and passion have brought him to the top of the platform.

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest fan ‘IShowSpeed’ has arrived in India to support Virat Kohli and his team India in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 where India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The fan was spotted in Ahmedabad wearing Virat Kohli’s cricket jersey ahead of the nail-biter clash. The photo of speed has gone viral on the social sphere and here is the photo:

Speed has arrived in India to support Virat Kohli and team India. He’s wearing Virat Kohli’s jersey! pic.twitter.com/zJlvQgxG31 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 12, 2023

Speed has Arrived in India for India’s clash against Pakistan. 😂 Will not be surprised if Virat Kohli Fails against Pakistan on OCT 14🥲#INDvPAK #CWC23 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/hcGFNJltv7 — ♔ (@balltamperrerrr) October 12, 2023

Team India have won their two out of two clashes so far where Virat Kohli smashed 85 and 55* resvectively. The former India captain will now feature in the ODI World Cup match against Pakistan.

Earlier, Speed was seen supporting team India in the recently concluded World Test Championship where Australia beat India by 209 runs and became the only team to win all the ICC titles.

