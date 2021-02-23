After a disappointing Champions League outing last week against FC Porto, Juventus were back at their best in Serie A as they blanked lower-ranked Crotone 3-0 on Monday to pick up three important points. With the win, Juventus climbed to the third spot from sixth in the Serie A tally. Cristiano Ronaldo with a brace was again the star for the Turin club as they cruised to a win. Also Read - MIL vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's AC Milan vs Inter Milan Football Match at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza 7.30 PM IST February 21 Sunday

The Portuguese star broke the deadlock in the 38th-minute after the Turin club got off to a sluggish start in the initial moments of the game. Ronaldo made most of an Alex Sandro cross. Eight minutes after the opening goal, Ronaldo helped Juventus double the lead as he got a header on target. Also Read - Lionel Messi Set to Break Record For Most LaLiga Appearances For Barcelona in Game Against Cadiz

With the two goals, Ronaldo became the leading scorer in Seri A this season. He currently has 18 goals to his name, while Romelu Lukaku has 16. Also Read - AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Serie A in India: When And Where to Watch Milan vs Inter Live Football Match

Ronaldo came close on a number of occasions to complete his hat-trick, but it was Weston McKennie – who added the third – hammering home his fourth Serie A goal of the season in the 66th minute from close range.

“The desire we have to return to the top makes me feel comfortable,” Pirlo said. “The attitude of the players also pleases me.

“When we have more players free from injury I will have more choice and this also makes me feel comfortable. We know that Inter are a great team and we know we have to fight [to win the title].”

Crotone is currently languishing at the last spot in the Serie A tally with 12 points from 23 games, eight points from the safety zone.

From a Juve point of view, this win will boost their morale after the UCL loss last week.