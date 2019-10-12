Cristiano Ronaldo moved one strike away from his 700th career goal as Portugal edged closer to Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win against Luxembourg. It was a ridiculous chip in the 65th-minute of the match that did the trick. For most of the time during the match, Ronaldo was lurking in and around the box in order to convert a free-kick or a pass.

It was a defensive error that gave him the opportunity to go ahead and with the keeper coming out of his box to cut down the angle, Ronaldo kept his cool and composure to chip it over the Luxembourg keeper Anthony Moris, who was left baffled and stranded. The goal also helped Portugal double the lead after Bernardo Silva opened the scoring. Goncalo Guedes added a late third although defending champions Portugal still trails Group B leaders Ukraine by five points.

Here is the much-talked-about goal:

Wow! Cristiano Ronaldo up to his old tricks again for Portugal tonight… 👀⚽😯🔥 pic.twitter.com/M6EC7KNPLb — ʀᴇɢᴏ™ (@bigreegs1985) October 11, 2019

It was Ronaldo’s 94th international goal which leaves the five-time Ballon d’Or winner only behind Iran’s Ali Daei in the all-time list of international goals scored. With the win, Portugal edge closer to qualification in Group B.

“We are already thinking about the crucial game with Ukraine like we did for this one,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

“There are four finals left and this one is over. We want to finish first.” Portugal next travels to Kiev to face a Ukraine side on the cusp of qualification following a 2-0 home win over Lithuania secured by Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi’s brace.