New Delhi: As per reports coming from Spain, it has been doing the rounds that Cristiano Ronaldo's luxury Bugatti Veyron crashed into a house in Majorca on Monday.

The Manchester United star is currently on vacation with his family in Spain and according to El Periodico Mediterraneo, the car was being driven by one of Ronaldo's employee who has said to have crashed into the entrance of a house on Monday morning.

The local Police of Bunyola Town Hall and also Civil Guard officers are said to have attended to the scene and it has been learnt that the driver has suffered no injuries but there has been some serious damage to the front of the car.

This Bugatti Veyron is one of the many supercars owned by the Portuguese international and the very car is reportedly shipped to the island of Majorca for his holiday.

CR7 had an excellent individual season this time around with United as he netted 24 goals in 38 games, with 18 goals coming in the Premier League.

In the EPL Manchester United finished 6th, reached the 4th and 3rd Round of the FA Cup and EFL Cup respectively and also reached the Round of 16 stage in the UEFA Champions League.

In a video released by Manchester United last month, Ronaldo outlined his happiness and stressed new boss Ten Hag needs time to implement the necessary changes to make the club a credible force again.

“I know he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he’s an experienced coach but we need to give him time and things need to change the way he wants,” Ronaldo said.