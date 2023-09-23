Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Unique Dance Celebration Goes Viral After Al Nassr Beat Al Ahli – WATCH VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Unique Dance Celebration Goes Viral After Al Nassr Beat Al Ahli – WATCH VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Al Nassr beat Al Ahli 4-3 in a match of the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Al Ahli in Saudi Pro League. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Cristiano performed a unique dance to celebrate Al Nassr’s 4-3 win over rivals Al Ahli in a match of Saudi Pro League on Saturday. Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca gave Al Nassr an early lead but Al Ahli made a superb comeback. However, it was left to Ronaldo, whose second in the game and ninth league sealed the fate of Al Nassr. Talisca scored a brace too. However, what caught the eye was a unique dance celebration by Ronaldo. Soon after Al Nassr’s fourth goal, Ronaldo grooved with a local tune that was being played in the stadium.

Trending Now

This was also Al Nassr’s fifth win in seven games and they stand fifth in the points table with 15 points. It was also Ronaldo’s side’s seventh win in a row in all competitions. The former Manchester United star opened the scoring against Al Ahli which had the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, and Roberto Firmino in their ranks.

You may like to read

After receiving a pinpoint pass from Sadio Mane, the Portuguese took advantage of the opponent’s defensive errors before slotting it home past the goalie. What made the goal special was how Ronaldo coolly executed the goal despite the pre-match fireworks that obscured everyone’s vision.

داااااار ياللي سعدهااااا تو ماجاااها 💚🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/5eiK8aZ7xW — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) September 22, 2023

The moment Ronaldo made the final touch, none of the players were visible with blind eye. It was Ronaldo’s presence of mind and the ball position that played a big part in the goal. Talisca gave Al Nassr 2-0 lead on 17 minutes before Franck Kessie reduced the deficit for Al Ahli on 30 minutes.

Talisca made it 3-1 for the yellow brigade in the sixth-minute of first-half injury time before former Manchester City star Riyad Maghez scored from the spot on 50 minutes. Ronaldo was among the goals once again two minutes later.

Very happy to score 2 more goals and specially to have helped the team in this important win!💪🏼⚽️⚽️

Our fans have been amazing in our home with their fantastic support!🙌🏼💙💛 pic.twitter.com/qbUUdL64eY — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 22, 2023

Feras Albrikan scored a late goal for Al Ahli, but it wasn’t enough to come back from the damage Ronaldo had already done. After the game, Ronaldo thanked the fans for supporting them like always. “Very happy to score 2 more goals and specially to have helped the team in this important win!

“Our fans have been amazing in our home with their fantastic support!” he wrote on social media. Ronaldo will be next seen for Al Nassr against Ohod in the Kings Cup three days later.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES