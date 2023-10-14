Home

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fan ‘IshowSpeed’ Spotted Supporting Virat Kohli In ODI World Cup 2023 Match Against Pakistan | VIDEO

Ahmedabad: Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest fan IshowSpeed was spotted supporting Virat Kohli in the ODI World Cup 2023 match against India in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Speed is in Ahmedabad for a very long time and revealed that he is in India to support Kohli. The video of Ronaldo’s fan is going viral and here is the video:

Speed in Narendra Modi Stadium…!!!! – He is here to support King Kohli & Team India. pic.twitter.com/vZBKzCtrd0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 14, 2023

“I am here because of Virat Kohli,” he mentions the 34-year-old Indian cricketer, “I want to see India beat Pakistan in the World Cup match tomorrow! I will be there at the stadium. I don’t follow cricket back home, but I follow Kohli. I want to meet him, and I am also excited to meet the Tunak Tunak guy (Daler Mehndi), I am just very excited bruh!”told Speed to Hindustan Times.

Earlier this year, the YouTuber met his favourite football player, Cristiano Ronaldo too. That picture alone currently stands with more than 10 million likes on Instagram. His YouTube follower count is currently 20.6 million.

After winning the toss India captain Rohit Sharma has opted to bowl first against Pakistan saying that dew can be a factor while India come out for chase.

“Gill is back in place of Ishan, unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him, he stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back,” said Rohit, as the crowd shouted loudly on Gill being in the playing eleven.

Apart from Gill set to play his first Men’s ODI World Cup game, when India won the toss, the large crowd roared in huge delight. “Cannot get bigger than this, fantastic atmosphere. Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary.”

Rohit also feels dew can be a factor when India walk out to chase. “It’s a good track, not going to change much, dew could be a big factor and keeping that in mind, we want to bowl first. We want to keep striving for the best, we want to come out there and give our best in every game. Keeping the atmosphere in the team relaxed is the most important thing in a tournament like this.”

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said his team is unchanged. “We were looking to field as well. We have had good two wins. Momentum is very high and we want to continue that. Jampacked stadium, we are enjoying our opportunity, and just want to enjoy. We have to be good in the field. We have had good practice sessions.”

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf

