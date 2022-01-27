New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez said that her life completely changed after the Portugal captain came into her life and she found it very difficult to adjust to that life at one point. Recalling the early days of the relationship, Georgina said that from selling luxury items to wearing them on the red carpet, it was hard to believe.Also Read - We Cannot Look Back And Think Too Much, Says Football Coach Thomas Dennerby

"I went from selling luxury items to wearing them on the red carpet. I have millions of followers and I'm the woman of the most-followed man in the world," said Georgina, as quoted by the Latin Times.

Talking about her first visit to Ronaldo's house, Georgina revealed that the first time she went to his house, she would lose her way and at times would take half an hour to get back from the kitchen as the house was very big and she wasn't used to living such a life, having grown up in small apartments.

“The first time I went to Cristiano’s house, I’d get lost every time I went to the kitchen. It would take me half an hour to get back because I didn’t know the way. Sometimes it would take me half an hour to get back from the living room because I didn’t know the way. It was so big. Since I was a kid, I’d been used to living in small apartments.”

“Five years ago, my life changed. [I am] the girlfriend of the most-followed man. Cristiano is great, he’s a very normal guy. I dreamed of having a prince charming by my side – and now I have him… thanks to love, my life is now a dream,” added Georgina while speaking in a trailer for her new show.