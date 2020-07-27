Cristiano Ronaldo starred once again in the season for Juventus as they sealed their ninth consecutive Serie A title on Sunday night with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium. It was also the 36th time they became Italian champions. It was also a happy night for manager Maurizio Sarri – who celebrated the first league title of his career. Also Read - Juventus vs Sampdoria: Cristiano Ronaldo Stars as Bianconeri Seal Ninth Straight Serie A Title

Ronaldo also became the first player to score 30 goals in a league campaign for Juventus since John Hansen in 1951-52. And as expected wild celebrations followed the win. Also Read - JUV vs SAM Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Juventus vs Sampdoria Today's Football Match, Predicted XIs at Allianz Stadium 1.15 AM IST July 26

Here is how Juventus celebrated the historic win: Also Read - Juventus vs Sampdoria Live Streaming Details Serie A: When And Where to Watch JUV vs SAM Online, TV Telecast, Probable XI, Head to Head, Latest Football Matches, Timings in India, Cristiano Ronaldo, SonyLIV

Ronaldo finally broke the deadlock in the added time of the first half of the encounter, which was also his 31st goal of the season. It was Miralem Pjanic who rolled a free-kick to Ronaldo, who found the back of the net to put Juventus in the lead. Juventus went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Ronaldo was also involved in the second goal of the night when his shot was blocked by Emil Audero and Federico Bernardeschi snapped up the rebound in the 67th-minute to double the lead and almost seal the title for the Turn-side.

In 36 games, Juventus have 83 points, while Inter Milan has 76 points from an equal number of matches. Juventus will play Cagliari next on Thursday in their next Serie A clash.