New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the death of his baby son after long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a twin boy and twin girl. The Manchester United striker also revealed that the couple's baby girl survived the birth. Cristiano Ronaldo shared on his Instagram in a joint statement signed by the couple:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”