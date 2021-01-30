Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys a massive fanbase and his followers want to know everything about him. Ronaldo’s mother has now revealed that the Juventus star indulges in a pizza every week and his favourite dish is bacalhau a bras, a Portuguese dish made with salt cod, potatoes, and eggs. Also Read - Lionel Messi Likely to Stay Back at Barcelona Amid Manchester City, PSG Transfer Rumours

Maria Dolores Aveiro (On Ronaldo's Food program): "His favorite dish is balcalhau a bras, but my son also likes pizza. He eats it once a week, but when he's done he does an endless series of push-ups to be able to get rid of it immediately ".

The 35-year old star is known for his fitness and the hard work he puts in to improve his game. The fact that Ronaldo indulges in a pizza every week would certainly come as a surprise for his fans.

Meanwhile, the Juventus star has been named in the squad for the clash against Sampdoria on Saturday. The Portuguese star recently found himself in trouble for allegedly breaching COVID norms while on a vacation with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo’s return is bound to strengthen the Turin side, who beat SPAL 4-0 in their last game without their star striker.

The Juve star recently became the all-time highest official goal-scorer ever as he edged Josef Bican. He is seven international goals shy of becoming the highest-ever scorer in football history. That is a record he could break in 2021.