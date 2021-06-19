New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved why he is the best footballer of the generation. The Portuguese star first broke the deadlock against Germany in a EURO 2020 game at the Allianz Stadium in the 15th-minute. Ronaldo showed strikers awareness to know where to be at the right time. All he had to do was tap in a pass after a counter-attacking move from Portugal. With the goal, Ronaldo gave Portugal the all-important lead. Also Read - Portugal vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Kai Havertz Strikes as Germany 3-1 Ahead

Minutes later he came up with a mind-numbing move when he executed a no-look pass successfully during the game. His eyes were looking the other way when he made a connection with the ball.

Here is the move that will make your day:

Ronaldo has been in top form recently, he scored a brace against Hungary in Portugal’s tournament opener. He now has three goals already in the tournament. He has now scored 107 goals for Portugal and is the all-time highest goalscorer in EURO as well with 12 goals.