Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction When WWE Legend The Undertaker Lifts Riyadh Cup in Special Appearance Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction When WWE Legend The Undertaker Lifts Riyadh Cup in Special Appearance Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Once The Undertaker lifted the trophy, the cameras panned towards Ronaldo, who was seen laughing.

Ronaldo on Undertaker

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo was starstruck when The Undertaker lifted the Riyadh Cup during a special appearance during an Al Nassr friendly match. The event took place on Thursday ahead of kick-off when The Undertaker walked out to his iconic music, lifting up the trophy. Once The Undertaker lifted the trophy, the cameras panned towards Ronaldo, who was seen laughing. It was a special moment for not only Ronaldo but for all present at the venue as the iconic WWE star makes rare appearances nowadays. The video of Undertaker surfaced on social space and has since received love and gone viral as well.

Trending Now

Ronaldo’s reaction on the Undertaker lifting the trophy 😂 pic.twitter.com/IUkrgM4h0f — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) February 8, 2024

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.