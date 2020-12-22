Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers ever. The attacker currently representing Juventus in club football boasts of millions of fans who shower their love and affection on him without demanding anything but a chance to witness him in action in return. 2020 was a brilliant year for the Portuguese attacker, with Ronaldo scripting history and shattering records. Here are two such records that the former Real Madrid attacker set in 2020: Also Read - Robert Lewandowski Reveals He Wanted to Join Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo Records in 2020

1) Ronaldo became the first player to score 50+ goals in the Serie A, La Liga and Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to score more than 50 goals in the Serie A, La Liga and Premier League. Ronaldo made his presence felt under Andrea Pirlo for Juventus, having made an impact at Real Madrid and Manchester United. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Prestigious Golden Foot 2020 Award

2) Cristiano Ronaldo is the fastest player to reach 50 goals in Serie A: Ronaldo scored 21 goals in his first season in the Serie A, following it up with 31 goals from 33 appearances in the 2019-20 season. He has now broken the record for being the fastest player to reach 50 goals in Serie A by doing so in 61 games. Also Read - Not CR7 or Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal's Favourite Footballer is Brazil Legend Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Feats in 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo became only the fourth player to score at least 33 Serie A goals in a calendar year by bagging a brace in Juventus’ 4-0 win over Parma.

As per Opta, Ronaldo became the first player to reach 400 wins in the top-five European League in the 2000s when Juventus beat Genoa 3-1.

He also played his 100th game for Juventus in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo Awards in 2020

The Portuguese striker bagged the Golden Foot award in Monaco recently.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Juventus star could be contemplating a move out of Turin after his contract ends at the end of the season. It would be interesting to see where the 35-year old heads to.