Juventus’ crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after they lost to Napoli on Saturday in last-16, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma slammed the footballer’s teammates. Juventus beat Napoli 2-1 in the second leg but despite the brace from Ronaldo, the Italian side lost on away goals. Also Read - Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT Debate: Twitterverse Weighs in After Barcelona Beat Napoli in Champions League | POSTS

Hailing her brother Cristiano, she said that he did everything possible but that is how football is as it is a team sport. “You did better than anyone! I am proud to see you play. And to see your dedication but unfortunately alone you cannot do everything moreover it is impossible!!!!!! You know football is like that, but you also have to think you did your best and you’re still the best,” wrote Elma on Instagram. Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores Solo Goal During For Barcelona vs Napoli in Champions League | WATCH

Ronaldo – who scored 36 goals in 45 matches this season – was in tears after the loss against Lyon.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese star ended up being the second-highest goalscorer in the Italian top-division as he scored 31 goals to star in Juventus’ title-winning campaign. His form post coronavirus stoppage helped the team remain at the top of the pile till the end of the season.

Earlier, Ronaldo dedicated the Serie A title to the Juventus fans who have been suffering from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Barcelona beat Napoli to make it to the quarter-final of the Champions League and would lock horns with Bayern Munich on August 15 in Lisbon.