New Delhi: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a rough patch this season as the goals have dried up and there’s a noticeable dip in the Manchester United star’s performance as well.Also Read - Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Breaks Silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's Poor Form, Says It's Football

In 2022, Ronaldo has featured in 14 matches for club and country, managing to score only thrice as of now. In Portugal’s recent UEFA Nation’s League outing against Spain, the 2016 Euro Champions went down 1-0 in the Iberian Derby, with the Portuguese superstar missing a host of chances. Also Read - Virat Kohli or Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-Ind Captain's Foot Fielding Near Boundary During 3rd T20I at Hyderabad Between Ind-Aus | WATCH VIRAL Video

Fans have shown concerned about the 37-year old’s form and many demanded that he should be benched in the upcoming World Cup, considering his poor run. Also Read - KOHLINOOR: Virat Kohli's Each Sponsored Insta Post Fetches Him In Crores. Deets Inside

Reacting to it, Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro was furious over the Portuguese faithful and labelled them as ‘ungrateful’, ‘sick’ for criticising her brother.

”Portuguese are sick, petty, soulless, stupid, ungrateful and forever ungrateful. He (Cristiano Ronaldo) is simply the best player in the world”, Katia wrote on her Instagram story.

Speaking after the loss against Spain, Portugal boss Fernando Santos said that it’s part and parcel of football as CR7 missed a number of chances, quite a number being very good ones.

“What interests me is how the team played. Ronaldo had three or four chances. Two very good ones, which he usually scores. He didn’t score. It’s football” Santos said.

The international break is now over and the all the players return to club football. This Sunday, the Red Devils of Manchester will have a tough task in hand, when they take on arch-rivals Manchester City in an English Premier League away game. We have to wait and see whether CR7 starts the match or start from the bench.