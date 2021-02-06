Cristiano Ronaldo had a special message for his fans as he turned 36 on Friday. Ronaldo took to Instagram and shared a picture where his kids and his girlfriend are present. In a long post, Ronaldo thanked his fans for supporting him always – be it in Manchester or Lisbon, or Turin. In his post, he also promised to give his best on the pitch but said he cannot assure 20 goals in 2021. Also Read - HER vs BAY Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Bundesliga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich on February 5, Friday

Ronaldo’s post: As I celebrate my 36th birthday and my 20th year as a professional footballer, I’m sorry that I can’t promise you 20 more years of this. But what I can promise you, is that as long as I keep going, you’ll never receive less than 100% from me!” Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Income, Salary, Net Worth And Brands Endorsed by Juventus' Star

Ronaldo has been in good form recently. In his last outing for Juventus, he scored a brace against Inter Milan. At 36, he is easily one of the most followed personalities in the world and is among the wealthiest as well. In 2020, Ronaldo emerged as the second richest athlete in the world 2020. CR7 was also fourth in the list of highest-earning celebrities of the year gone by.

The Turin club also posted a message for him on his birthday.

Juventus posted a highlight video featuring some of his top moments with the club, saying he is “living proof that age is just a number.”

Not just the club, Ronaldo’s birthday created massive social media buzz as fans from all walks of life congratulated him and wished him the very best.

Juventus are currently placed fourth in the Serie A points table. They take on Roma on Saturday and that promises to be a cracker.

Next month, Juventus will travel to face Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, before the second leg on March 9 in Turin.