Cristiano Ronaldo would be expected to play a key role when Juventus lock horns with FC Porto in the first leg of the Round of 16 UEFA Champions League game. On the eve of the game, Ronaldo took to Instagram and gave a strong message. He spoke of the importance of bringing the best game in the knockouts as it is a different ball game and every detail can make a difference.

"This is what the Champions League is all about: the knockout rounds. It's almost as if another competition starts from this point on and everybody has to bring their A game, because every detail can make the difference," he wrote on Instagram.

Determined to turn things around, Ronaldo admitted that Juventus has not done like they would have wanted in the UCL.

“In the last couple of years we went home sooner than we wanted, but we continue to aim higher every season and this year is no exception,” he added.

Hailing the game against FC Porto as an important game, Ronaldo reckoned it could be the beginning of the long walk we want to take until the final.

“Tomorrow we have a very important game against a very strong team and I can only hope that it may be the beginning of the long walk we want to take until the final,” he further added.

Personally, Ronaldo has been in good form and he would like to score against FC Porto. Last season, Juventus were knocked out in the pre-quarter against Lyon. In that second leg of the tie, Ronaldo scored a brace. Lyon won the game based on more away goals.