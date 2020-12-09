Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – two of the greatest modern-day footballers – took to the pitch on Wednesday for a Champions League game with huge expectations on their shoulders. While one exceeded expectations, the other disappointed fans in Camp Bou. But there was a moment of brilliance involving the two stars in the match which would remain etched in the memories of fans. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Was Motivated to Take on Lionel Messi: Andrea Pirlo After Juventus Beat Barcelona in UCL Match

With 10 minutes to go and the game beyond Barcelona, Ronaldo decided to defend against Messi. What happened next was world-class. The 35-year old Portuguese winger showed his wizardry against Messi as he robbed the Argentine of ball-possession. Messi's touch was a little too heavy and Ronaldo made the most of it as he cleanly went ahead stealing the ball.

Here is the unmissable move by Ronaldo:

‘CR defending Leo in Juve box when Juve is 3-0 up at the age of 35 shows the dedication of this man,’ one user on Twitter wrote.

Another added: ‘GOAT because he doesn’t just score goals but defends.’

Ronaldo scored a brace as Juventus defeated Barcelona to go top of the table in Group G. The two teams had already sealed their place in the Round of 16, yet there was a massive buzz around the match as the two modern-day footballing icons locked horns after two years at the Champions League stage.

It was also the first-time Ronaldo scored against Messi’s Barcelona in the Champions League.

After the game, an elated Ronaldo admitted that despite all the rivalry talk with Messi, he has personally never looked at it in that way. Adding further, he said that the two share a good relationship.

“I never saw Messi as a rival. He tries to do the best for his team, like me. We have always had a very good relationship. Football sought a rivalry between us,” said Ronaldo after the game.