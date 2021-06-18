CRO vs CZR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Croatia vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match CRO vs CZR. The biggest football competition in Europe is back as the Czech Republic and Croatia will face each other in the high-octane clash to earn the three crucial points. Croatia will enter the match as the favourites as they have a stronger unit on paper than the Czech Republic. It will be a crucial game for Croatia to open an account on the points table after losing their first match against England.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for CRO vs CZR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 9:30 PM IST – June 18, Friday in India.

CRO vs CZR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – T. Vaclik

Defenders – S. Vrsaljko, J. Boril, D. Vida, V. Coufal

Midfielders –I. Perisic, T. Soucek, L. Modric (C)

Strikers – A. Karmaric, P. Schick (VC), A. Rebic

Czech Republic and Croatia Probable Line-up

Croatia: Dominik Livaković; Šime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Joško Gvardiol; Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović, Mateo Kovačić; Andrej Kramarić, Ante Rebić, Ivan Perisic

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril, Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto and Patrik Schick.

