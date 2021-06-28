Dream11 Team Prediction

CRO vs SPN, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Croatia vs Spain – Parken Stadium at 9:30 PM IST, June 28: Also Read - Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Line-Ups Out as Morata Starts Again

After a mouthwatering clash between Portugal and Belgium, Croatia gets ready to take on Spain in a EURO 2020 Round of 16 game on Monday at the Parken Stadium. It is set to be an interesting match as both sides are well-matched. Also Read - Croatia vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020 in India: Preview, Squads, Team News - Where to Watch CRO vs SPN Live Stream Football Match Online; TV Telecast in India

Croatia vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CRO vs SPN, Euro 2020 Round of 16, Croatia Dream11 Team Player List, Spain Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online football Tips Croatia vs Spain, Online football Tips Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020, Fantasy Playing Tips – Euro 2020, Round of 16. Also Read - FRA vs SUI Live Streaming EURO 2020, Round of 16: When And Where to Watch France vs Switzerland Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

TIME: 9:30 PM IST – June 28.

Venue: Parken Stadium

CRO vs SPN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: U Simon

Defender: A Laporte, J Alaba, P Torres, J Gvardiol

Midfielder: L Modric, M Kovacic, P Sarabia, N Vlasic

Striker: A Morata, G Moreno

CRO vs SPN Probable playing XI

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Koke; Sarabia, Morata, G Moreno

Croatia: Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Rebic

CRO vs SPN SQUADS

Croatia: L Kalinic, D Livakovic, S Sluga, D Lovren, D Vida, S Vrsaljko, D Caleta-Car, B Barisic, D Bradaric, M Skoric, J Juranovic, J Gvaridol, L Modric, I Perisic, M Brozovic, N Vlasic, M Kovacic, M Pasalic, M Badelj, M Orsic, L Ivanusec, A Rebic, B Petkovic, A Kramaric, J Brekalo, A Budimir

Spain: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SPN Dream11 Team/ CRO Dream11 Team/ Spain Dream11 Team Prediction/ Croatia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – EURO 2020/ Online football Tips and more.