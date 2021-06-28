Dream11 Team Prediction
CRO vs SPN, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Croatia vs Spain – Parken Stadium at 9:30 PM IST, June 28
After a mouthwatering clash between Portugal and Belgium, Croatia gets ready to take on Spain in a EURO 2020 Round of 16 game on Monday at the Parken Stadium. It is set to be an interesting match as both sides are well-matched.
Croatia vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CRO vs SPN, Euro 2020 Round of 16, Croatia Dream11 Team Player List, Spain Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online football Tips Croatia vs Spain, Online football Tips Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020, Fantasy Playing Tips – Euro 2020, Round of 16.
TIME: 9:30 PM IST – June 28.
Venue: Parken Stadium
CRO vs SPN My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper: U Simon
Defender: A Laporte, J Alaba, P Torres, J Gvardiol
Midfielder: L Modric, M Kovacic, P Sarabia, N Vlasic
Striker: A Morata, G Moreno
CRO vs SPN Probable playing XI
Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Koke; Sarabia, Morata, G Moreno
Croatia: Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Rebic
CRO vs SPN SQUADS
Croatia: L Kalinic, D Livakovic, S Sluga, D Lovren, D Vida, S Vrsaljko, D Caleta-Car, B Barisic, D Bradaric, M Skoric, J Juranovic, J Gvaridol, L Modric, I Perisic, M Brozovic, N Vlasic, M Kovacic, M Pasalic, M Badelj, M Orsic, L Ivanusec, A Rebic, B Petkovic, A Kramaric, J Brekalo, A Budimir
Spain: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri
