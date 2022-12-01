Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV in India.

Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: Belgium’s 13-game unbeaten run across World Cup group stage games, came to an end after a shocking by Morocco 2-0 on Sunday. The defeat proved to be a deadly blow for Roberto Martinez’s men as they are currently placed in the third position in Group F in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, Belgium got the better of Canada 1-0. Michy Batshuayi had scored the solitary goal of the game to earn a crucial win for Belgium.

When and where to watch the Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV in India:

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia vs Belgium Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium will be played on Thursday, December 01 from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium will be played at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.