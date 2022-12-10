Top Recommended Stories
Croatia Send Twitter Into Frenzy After Knocking Out Brazil on Penalties | Check Reactions
Here is how football fans reacted after Brazil knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2022 see viral tweets
Qatar: Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.
The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with both goals coming in the additional 30 minutes. Neymar scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.
Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.
Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands to try to return to the World Cup final four years after losing the title to France.
THERE IT IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIS! 🎇
#CROATIA INTO THE #FIFAWorldCup SEMIFINALS! 💥
AGAIN! 😱#CROBRA #Qatar2022 #Family #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/E9XtAjPIYg
— HNS (@HNS_CFF) December 9, 2022
Brazil vs Croatia described in 1 song pic.twitter.com/37nIFT7ASm
— Ptさん (@ThePtSan) December 9, 2022
Neymar vs croatia extended highlights #WorldCup #FIFAWorldCup #brazil #neymar pic.twitter.com/j5RIL8XSbw
— clarkie (@MR_UTD_) December 9, 2022
Croatia vs brazil 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fJvUdgZNHW
— Shubham pasalkar (@ShubhamPasalka9) December 9, 2022
real footage of me watching brazil vs. croatia penalties and finding out that brazil is going home pic.twitter.com/RRNK0uHqST
— kat⁷ (@coffeeqnf) December 9, 2022
Brazil was trying to defeat a European opponent in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 final against Germany, when the team won for the last time.
