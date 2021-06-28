Croatia vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020 in India

In an exciting Euro 2020 Round of 16 encounter on magnificent Monday, Spain will lock horns against 2018 world cup finalists Croatia in a mouth-watering clash of Euro 2020 at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. With an eye to qualify for the quarterfinals of the quadrennial event, both Croatia and Spain will look to play their best football in the tournament. Both teams haven’t looked in great form during the competition but have managed to eke out results when neede. Croatia finished second in Group D, behind England with a record of 1-1-1, while Spain finished in second in Group E with a 1-2-0 record. Croatia’s left-back Borna Barisic is unlikely to play the round of 16 contest against Spain as he is nursing and it could rule him out of this match. On the other hand, there are no injury concerns for Spain and Luis Enrique will have his full squad at his disposal. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Croatia vs Spain live football match online in India. Also Read - CRO vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Croatia vs Spain - Parken Stadium at 9:30 AM IST, June 28

When is Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 match?

Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 match will take place on Monday, June 28 in India. Also Read - Belgium Stars Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne Likely to Miss EURO 2020 Quarter-Final vs Italy Due to Injuries

What are the timings of Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 match?

Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 match will start at 9.30 PM IST. Also Read - WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez Cheers For Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal During EURO 2020, Video Goes Viral

Where is Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 match being played?

Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 match will be played at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen.

Which TV channel will broadcast Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 match in India?

Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 match is telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 match?

Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIO TV.

CRO vs SPN Predicted Playing 11s

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic.

Spain: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata.