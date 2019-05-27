Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey feels the expected hostility from the English crowd towards Steve Smith and David Warner will only add to their game and make them stronger during the course of the World Cup beginning Thursday. Smith and Warner were booed squarely during Australia’s first warm-up game against England last week as the pair returned to international cricket after serving a one-year ban slapped on them for their involvement in a ball-tampering incident in South Africa last year.

However, Smith made a statement by slamming 116 off 102 balls as Australia beat England by 12 runs in the warm-up tie. “We knew it was going to happen…It’s one way to answer it, and Davey got 40-odd as well,” Carey was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “I think it’s a great atmosphere and adds to the game. The guys handled it really well,” he said. Carey shared a sixth-wicket stand of 42 with Smith which gave Australia late impetus after the innings had threatened to stall.

The 27-year old struck 30 off just 14 deliveries. “Something I’ve been working on is that if I’m not clearing the pickets with the biggest hits, then I’m finding the gaps…It’s something I’ll build on. It was nice to go out there with Steve and put on a little partnership at the end. He’s fantastic to bat with,” Carey was quoted as saying.