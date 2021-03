CRS vs BAP Dream11 Team Predictions

Cricket Stars vs Baracca Prato Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna Match 14 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CRS vs BAP at Oval Rastignano: Having lost all their three matches so far, Cricket Stars are languishing at the bottom of the ECS T10 points table. In search of their first win of the tournament, Stars will take on fellow strugglers Baracca Prato who have played four matches and lost three while winning just one.

Cricket Stars vs Baracca Prato Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CRS vs BAP, ECS T10 – Bologna 2021, Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Baracca Prato Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Cricket Stars vs Baracca Prato ECS T10 – Bologna, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – CRS vs BAP T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

CRS vs BAP Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Bologna Match 14 between Cricket Stars and Baracca Prato will start from 3:30 PM IST – March 25.

Match Venue: Oval Rastignano

CRS vs BAP My Dream11 Team

Dastageer Ghulam (captain), Lovepreet Singh (vice-captain), Suraj Prakash, Ali Hassan, Sultan Hassan, Zaryab Arshad, Prabhjeet Singh, Muddssar Ali, Navdeep Singh, Pradeep Kumara, Ilyas Ahmed

CRS vs BAP Probable Playing XIs

Cricket Stars: Adnan Saleem, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Majid Muhammad, Manpreet Singh, Nalain Haider, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash

Baracca Prato: Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Arslan Akhtar, Dastageer Ghulam, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah Khan, Muddssar Ali, Pradeep Kumara, Riasat Ali, Zaryab Arshad

CRS vs BAP Full Squads

Cricket Stars: Lovepreet Singh, Majid Muhammad, Nalain Haider, Manjot Singh Gill, Narinder Singh, Suraj Prakash, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Minhas, Sultan Hassan, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Adnan Saleem, Amit Heera, Balpreet Singh Chander, Gurpreet Singh

Baracca Prato: Shams Ejaz, Sheraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaheer Abbas, Zaka Ullah, Asim Javaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah khan, Muddsar Ali, Pradeep Kamara, Riasat Ali, Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Arsian Akhtar, Asim Ali, Dastageer Ghulam, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran, Shahid Imran

