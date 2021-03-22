CRS vs BOL Dream11 Team Predictions

Cricket Stars vs Bologna Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna Match 4 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s CRS vs BOL at Oval Rastignano: The fourth and final match on the opening day of the ECS T10 – Bologna will be held between Cricket Stars and Bologna. Meanwhile, six Italian teams are taking part in the competition. Three of them were part of the previous editions while other three will be making their tournament debut. The six teams are Baracca Prato, Bologna, Cricket Stars, Kings XI, Pianoro and Royal Parma. 24 matches will be played across six days in the picturesque Bologna. Also Read - BOL vs PIA Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Bologna 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Prediction For Bologna vs Pianoro Match 3 at Oval Rastignano 5:30 PM IST March 22 Monday

Cricket Stars vs Bologna Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CRS vs BOL, ECS T10 – Bologna 2021, Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Bologna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Cricket Stars vs Bologna Girona ECS T10 – Bologna, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – CRS vs BOL T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - PIA vs BAP Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Bologna 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Prediction For Pianoro vs Baracca Prato Match 2 at Oval Rastignano 3:30 PM IST March 22 Monday

CRS vs BOL Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Bologna Match 4 between Cricket Stars and Bologna will start from 7:30 PM IST – March 22. Also Read - BAP vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Hints And Tips ECS T10 - Bologna 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Prediction For Baracca Prato vs Kings XI Match 1 at Oval Rastignano 1:30 PM IST March 22 Monday

Match Venue: Oval Rastignano

CRS vs BOL My Dream11 Team

Suresh Kolli (captain), Suraj Parkash (vice-captain), Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Ankush Kumar, Sultan Hassan, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Faisan Hussain, Majid Muhammad

CRS vs BOL Probable Playing XIs

Bologna: Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Vikas Kalyan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Zain Iftikhar, Ankush Kumar, Sheraz Ali, Babar Ghafar, Hasir Iftikhar

Cricket Stars: Sultan Hassan, Lovepreet Singh, Suraj Prakash, Manpreet Singh, Manjot Singh Gill, Navdeep Singh, Amit Heera, Adnan Saleem, Majid Muhammad, Harpreet Singh, Prabhjeet Singh

CRS vs BOL Full Squads

Bologna: Zain Iftikhar, Faizan Hussain, Malik Safraz, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Babar Ghafar, Hasham Mushtaq, Hashir Iftikhar, Jaswinder Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Suresh Kolli, Vikas Kalyan, Abdullah Razak, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Sufiyan Afzal, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul

Cricket Stars: Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash, Manpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Adnan Saleem, Amit Heera, Balpreet Singh Chander, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Majid Muhammad, Manjot Singh Gill, Nalain Haider, Narinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Rajinder Minhas, Prabhjeet Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CRS Dream11 Team/ BOL Dream11 Team/ Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bologna Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Bologna/ Online Cricket Tips and more.