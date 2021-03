Cricket Stars vs Pianoro Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bologna 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s CRS vs PIA at Marsa Sports Club, Bologna: In the Match of ECS T10 – Bologna on Wednesday, Cricket Stars will square off against Cricket Stars at the Oval Rastigno, Bologna. The ECS T10 – Bologna CRS vs PIA match will begin at 4:00 PM IST – March 24. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Bologna – CRS vs PIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Cricket Stars vs Pianoro Dream11 Tips, CRS vs PIA Probable Playing XIs, CRS vs PIA Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Cricket Stars vs Pianoro ECS T10 Bologna, CRS vs PIA Dream11 Guru Tips. Also Read - BB vs AA Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bihar T20 Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers at Urja Stadium, Bihar at 2 PM IST March 24 Wednesday

Venue: Oval Rastigno, Bologna.

CRS vs PIA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Suraj Parkash

Batsmen: Nicolo Fernando, Sultan Hassan, Muhammad Abuzar

All-Rounders: Waleed Rana, Lovepreet Singh (VC), Arslan Ali Rana, Hammad Amjad (C)

Bowlers: Farhan Shafique, Majid Muhammad, Muhammad Abubakkar

CRS vs PIA Probable Playing XIs

Cricket Stars: Sultan Hassan, Lovepreet Singh (C), Suraj Prakash (WK), Manjot Singh Gill, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider, Majid Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh.

Pianoro: Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique

CRS vs PIA Full Squads

Cricket Stars: Lovepreet Singh (C), Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash (WK), Manjot Singh Gill, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider, Manpreet Singh, Amit Heera, Majid Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Balpreeet Singh Chander, Narinder Singh and Rajinder Minhas.

Pianoro: Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakkar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton

